Effective March 15, The Chinese Foreign Ministry announced the resumption of visas that were issued before COVID and are still valid will be reactivated, and the review and issuance of tourist visas and other types of visas will be resumed as well.

Travelers will still need to obtain a nucleic acid test for COVID-19 within 48 hours before boarding, and can only travel to China with a negative result. Please be sure to carry proof of the negative COVID-19 test result.

Travelers will also be required to declare the negative test result to China Customs by filling out the Health Declaration Form on the WeChat mini-program of China Customs (scan the QR code below), or at https://htdecl.chinaport.gov.cn, or via the China Customs APP.

