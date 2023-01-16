Key Points

China announced the suspension of short-term visa issuances to nationals of South Korea and Japan

Overview

The government of China announced the suspension of the issuance of short-term visas to nationals of Japan and South Korea on 10 January 2023. This includes visas issued for tourism, business and medical purposes.

What are the Changes?

On 10 January 2023, the government of China suspended the issuance of short-term visas to nationals of Japan and South Korea. According to the government, this decision was made as a result of entry restrictions being placed on Chinese nationals. The government suggested that it will implement similar measures for other countries that implement additional COVID-19 entry measures directed at nationals of China.

Looking Ahead

Originally published 11 January 2023.

