Key Points

On 8 January 2023, China will lift several immigration permissions that were introduced at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic

Overview

The government of China will reduce restrictions on immigration permissions effective 8 January 2023. These measures will include:

The resumption of accepting and approving ordinary passport applications for Chinese citizens.

Resumption of the processing of endorsements for Chinese mainland residents to visit the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region for tourism and business purposes.

Issuing exit and entry permits for foreign nationals intending to enter China.

Resumption of the issuance of ordinary visas, stay permits and resident permits to foreign nationals.

What are the Changes?

The government of China will lift several immigration permission restrictions that had been put into place at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the government, these measures aim to optimize immigration administration policies in response to the country's downgrading of pandemic-related restrictions.

Looking Ahead

Originally published 28 December 2022

