Key Points

China lifted certain COVID-19 entry requirements for foreign nationals entering the country via land borders

Overview

The government of China introduced new COVID-19 health measures for travelers entering the country via land borders and railways. These travelers will no longer be required to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test or a health code. In addition, travelers will not be required to test upon arrival or to register their health information.

What are the Changes?

The government of China lifted certain COVID-19 health measures for foreign nationals entering the country via land borders. Travelers entering the country should also ensure that they hold the appropriate immigration authorization prior to arrival, where applicable.

Originally published DECEMBER 27, 2022.

