+++ Newsflash Immigration August 25 , 2022 +++

+++ China: The Chinese government announced on August 23, 2022 a brand new change regarding APEC-card holders for business trips as well as students with valid residence permits. They will be allowed to enter China without additional visa from August 24, 2022. +++

+++ Italy: Due to the political developments in Italy in connection with the parliamentary elections on September 25, 2022, the new digital remote work visa will be postponed until the end of 2022. The implementation was already planned for the end of July respectively beginning of August 2022. +++

+++ Qatar: Due to the FIFA World Cup 2022, entry into Qatar from November 1, 2022 to January 23, 2022 will only be granted to Hayya card holders, legal residents and Qatari citizens. The Hayya card will then function as a visitor visa for World Cup ticket holders with confirmed accommodation in Qatar. +++

+++ USA: The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services announced on August 23, 2022, that it had reached the maximum number of quotas for the H-1B work visa. Employers had time to submit their applications by June 30, 2022, for the new fiscal year 2023, beginning October 1, 2022. No new quotas will be released for the upcoming year. +++

+++ China: Die chinesische Regierung kündigte am 23. August 2022 brandneue Änderung betreffend APECKarteninhabern für Geschäftsreisen sowie Studenten mit gültigen Aufenthaltsbewilligungen an. Diese dürfen ab dem 24. August 2022 ohne zusätzliches Visum nach China einreisen. +++

+++ Italien: Aufgrund der politischen Entwicklungen in Italien im Zusammenhang mit den Parlamentswahlen am 25. September 2022 wird das Inkrafttreten des neuen digitalen Fernarbeitsvisums auf Ende des Jahres 2022 verschoben. Vorgesehen war die Umsetzung bereits Ende Juli bzw. Anfang August 2022. +++

+++ Katar: Aufgrund der FIFA Fussball-Weltmeisterschaft 2022 wird die Einreise nach Katar vom 1. November 2022 bis zum 23. Januar 2022 nur Hayya-Karteninhaber, rechtmässigen Aufenthaltern sowie katarischen Staatsbürgern gewährt. Die Hayya-Karte wird dann als Besuchervisum für WM-Ticketinhaber mit bestätigter Unterkunft in Katar fungieren. +++

+++ USA: Die US-Staatsbürgerschafts- und Einwanderungsbehörden kündigten am 23. August 2022 an, die maximale Anzahl der Kontingente für das H-1B-Arbeitsvisum erreicht zu haben. Es werden keine neuen H-1B-Kontingente mehr für das kommende Finanzjahr, das vom 1. Oktober 2022 bis zum 30. September 2023 gilt, freigeschaltet. +++

India / August 25, 2022

Brand-new requirements for expatriates from the USA, Germany, and Hong Kong SAR regarding payroll

In India, a change in the field of secondment in connection with the payment of wages or payroll subordination is imminent.

Already today, the Indian consular missions in the USA, Germany, and Hong Kong SAR require a confirmation for an Indian work visa that the applicant's salary will be paid by the assignment company in India. Previously, with these representations, it was possible for the wages to be paid either by the employer abroad or then by the assignment company in India. Employers are now required to register the employee on the Indian payroll, regardless of the duration of the assignment.

It is expected that the Indian Ministry of Home Affairs will make an official notification of this change and comprehensively for all Indian missions abroad.

Indien / 25. August 2022

Brandneue Anforderungen für Entsandten aus den USA, Deutschland und Hongkong SAR betreffend Payroll

In Indien steht eine Änderung im Entsendungsbereich im Zusammenhang mit der Lohnzahlung beziehungsweise Payroll bevor.

Bereits heute verlangen die indischen konsularischen Vertretungen in den USA, Deutschland und Hongkong SAR für ein indisches Arbeitsvisum eine Bestätigung, dass der Lohn des Antragstellers vom Einsatzbetrieb in Indien ausbezahlt wird. Bis anhin war es bei diesen Vertretungen möglich, dass der Lohn entweder vom Arbeitgeber im Ausland oder dann durch den Einsatzbetrieb in Indien bezahlt wird. Arbeitgeber sind nun gezwungen, entsandte Mitarbeiter unabhängig von der Entsendungsdauer auf die indische Payroll aufzunehmen.

Es wird erwartet, dass das indische Innenministerium eine offizielle Meldung dieser Änderung (und zwar umfassend für alle indischen Auslandsvertretungen) tätigt.

United Kingdom / August 25, 2022

Visas for employees of fast-growing companies (scale-up visa)

The United Kingdom the ambition of becoming an attractive location for companies, not only for start-ups, but also for the expansion and development of existing businesses. For this reason, the so-called scale-up visa was introduced in August 2022.

By 2035, England wants to become a global innovation center. The Scale-up Visa is designed to simplify and speed up the recruitment process of employees so that the country can receive highly skilled professionals from around the world. According to the Scale-up Institute's 2021 annual report, at least a quarter of the workforce comes from abroad. This makes the scale-up visa very relevant for hiring talent from other countries.

The employer can apply for a scale-up visa if it can show an annual growth of at least 20% for the previous threeyear period and has at least 10 employees at the beginning of the period. With this license, the company can hire talent more easily and quickly.

Most important features:

The vacant position must exist as a real job in the company.

The employee's skill level must be equivalent to level 6 of the Global Business Mobility Visa.

The job description must be included in the official list of Standard Occupational Classification.

The minimum salary is GBP 33,000 (approximately CHF 37,500) per year.

The candidate has English language skills at B1 level.

A UK scale-up sponsor has the advantage of being able to recruit talent in a simpler process and the opportunity to grow the business as a result. It is touted as a faster immigration route than the usual ones and brings also some benefits to the employee.

If you want to know all the details about this new visa, do not hesitate to contact our team.

Vereinigtes Königreich / 25. August 2022

Visa für Mitarbeiter schnell wachsender Unternehmen (Scale-up Visum)

Das Vereinigte Königreich hat sich zum Ziel gesetzt, ein attraktiver Standort für Unternehmen zu werden, nicht nur für Neugründungen, sondern auch für die Vergrösserung und Entwicklung bestehender Unternehmen. Aus diesem Grund wurde im August das sogenannte Scale-up-Visum eingeführt.

Bis 2035 will England zu einem globalen Innovationszentrum werden. Das Scale-up-Visum soll den Einstellungsprozess von Mitarbeitern vereinfachen und beschleunigen, sodass das Land hoch qualifizierte Fachkräfte aus der ganzen Welt empfangen kann. Laut dem Jahresbericht 2021 des Scale-up-Instituts stammt mindestens ein Viertel der Mitarbeiter aus dem Ausland. Das macht das Scale-up-Visum für die Einstellung von Talenten aus anderen Ländern sehr relevant.

Der Arbeitgeber kann ein Scale-up-Visum beantragen, wenn er ein jährliches Wachstum von mindestens 20% für den vorangegangenen Dreijahreszeitraum vorweisen kann und zu Beginn des Zeitraums mindestens 10 Mitarbeiter beschäftigt hat. Mit dieser Lizenz kann das Unternehmen einfacher und schneller Talente einstellen.

Wichtigste Merkmale:

Die freie Stelle muss als echter Arbeitsplatz im Unternehmen vorhanden sein.

Das Qualifikationsniveau des Arbeitnehmers muss der Stufe 6 des Global Business Mobility Visums entsprechen.

Die Stellenbeschreibung muss in der offiziellen Liste der Standard Occupational Classification enthalten sein.

Das Mindestgehalt beträgt pro Jahr GBP 33'000 (ca. CHF 37'500).

Der Kandidat hat englische Sprachkenntnisse auf dem Niveau B1.

Ein britischer Scale-up-Sponsor hat den Vorteil, Talente in einem einfacheren Verfahren rekrutieren zu können und die Möglichkeit, dadurch das Unternehmen weiter auszubauen. Es ist als ein schnellerer Einwanderungsweg als die üblichen angekündigt und bringt auch einige Vorteile für den Arbeitnehmer.

Wenn Sie alle Einzelheiten über dieses neue Visum erfahren möchten, zögern Sie nicht, unser Team zu kontaktieren.

August 25, 2022

Global Mobility: Is remote work not the ideal solution after all? - HR executives are becoming disillusioned

Companies are still searching for their ideal way between presence in the office and "remote work" after the drastic and sudden change in the workplace caused by the Corona pandemic. While according to the new ERC-Worldwide study ("The Evolution of Remote Work"), only 56 % of HR executives surveyed in 2021 believed that their company's employees will work at least partially "remotely", that figure was a whopping 96 % in the previous study.

Companies are, therefore, continuing to experiment with new forms and models of work to meet the changing demands of the working world. Nevertheless, most of them think that solely working remotely is not the ideal solution and are, therefore, increasingly relying on face-to-face meetings and short assignments, even in an international context.

We also see this change clearly in Swiss companies, with whom we are currently increasingly developing or revising internal company guidelines on temporary work abroad.

25. August 2022

Global Mobility: Ist Remote Work doch nicht der Königsweg? – HR-Führungskräfte zeigen sich ernüchtert

Nach den drastischen und plötzlichen Veränderungen der Arbeitswelt durch die Corona-Pandemie sind die Unternehmen immer noch auf der Suche nach ihrem idealen Weg zwischen Präsenz im Büro und "Remote Work". Während laut der neuen ERCWorldwide-Studie ("The Evolution of Remote Work") nur 56 % der befragten Personalverantwortlichen im Jahr 2021 glaubten, dass die Mitarbeiter ihres Unternehmens zumindest teilweise "remote" arbeiten werden, waren es in der vorangegangenen Studie noch satte 96 %.

Die Unternehmen experimentieren also weiterhin mit neuen Arbeitsformen und -modellen, um den veränderten Anforderungen der Arbeitswelt gerecht zu werden. Dennoch sind die meisten von ihnen mittlerweile der Meinung, dass die ausschliessliche Arbeit aus der Ferne nicht die ideale Lösung ist, und setzen daher zunehmend auf persönliche Treffen und kurze Einsätze - auch im internationalen Kontext.

Diesen Wandel sehen wir auch deutlich bei Schweizer Unternehmen, mit denen wir derzeit vermehrt unternehmensinterne Richtlinien zur temporären Arbeit im Ausland entwickeln oder überarbeiten.

