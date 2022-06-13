Key Points

The government of China reduced visa application requirements for applicants of a Z visa and S1 or S2 visas

Overview

The government of China will no longer require select foreign nationals seeking to enter the country for work purposes or to visit family to apply for an invitation letter, known as a PU letter. These measures will apply to foreign nationals who have obtained work authorization in China through a Z visa application and hold a valid Notification Letter of Foreigner's Work Permit, as well as to dependent spouses and children (S1 or S2 visa applicants) under the age of 18.

Business visa applicants will still be required to obtain a PU letter prior to submitting their application to the immigration officials. PU letters are issued by the province in which the foreign national will be employed.

What are the Changes?

The government of China will no longer require applicants for the Z visa and S1/S2 dependent visas to obtain a PU invitation letter. Business visa applicants will still be required to obtain a PU letter. All travelers entering China will still be required to meet all COVID-19 pre- and post-arrival requirements.

Looking Ahead

Originally published 9 June, 2022

