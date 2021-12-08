The Department of State's Visa Bulletin for December 2021 notes that China-mainland born EB-5 (C5 and T5) non-regional center visa categories (i.e., "direct" EB-5 investors) are "Current" for December. Both the filing date and final action date are "Current," meaning that in December, qualified Chinese EB-5 applicants in the visa phase can get green cards regardless of their priority date.

If China-mainland-born number use were to increase at a level that could potentially jeopardize visa availability under the overall FY 2022 employment-based fifth preference annual limit, it would then be necessary to once again impose a final action date, the bulletin says.

The bulletin also notes that:

Final action dates for the EB-5 (I5 and R5) regional center categories are "Unavailable" for December, but if legislative action extends this category for December, the final action dates would immediately become "Current" for December for all countries except China-mainland born I5 and R5, which would be subject to a November 22, 2015, final action date.

The non-minister special immigrant program expires on December 3, 2021. No SR green cards may be issued overseas or final action taken on related adjustment of status cases after that date. Visas issued before this date will have a validity date of December 2, 2021, and all individuals seeking admission as non-minister special immigrants must be admitted into the United States by midnight, December 2, 2021. The final action date for this category is "Current" for December for all countries except for El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Mexico, which are subject to specific final action dates for December. If there is no legislative action extending this category for the fiscal year 2022, the final action date would immediately become "Unavailable" for December for all countries effective December 3, 2021.

Details:

