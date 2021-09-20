Key Points

Shanghai Foreign Affairs Office is now accepting invitation letter applications for dependents applying for visas

Overview

The Chinese government requires individuals to have an Invitation Letter before they apply for a visa or to renew past visas. Invitation Letters are obtained by employers and sent to employees before they apply for a visa at the Chinese Visa Centre. The Shanghai local Foreign Affairs Office has begun to accept invitation letter applications for dependents, however, there may be a quota limit for the number of invitation letters issued and there is a potential for delayed processing time.

To qualify, applicants must:

Submit a COVID-19 vaccination certification that is recognized by the World Health Organization (in English and Mandarin);

Supply any additional documents that may be requested with the application;

Demonstrate urgency of travel;

Submit a travel history for the past 28 days

What are the Changes?

The Shanghai Foreign Affairs office will now accept a limited number of Invitation Letter applications for dependents. Both the Jiading District and Yangpu District have made updates to the required documents for the letter.

Looking Ahead

The Pudong District is expected to make updates to the required documents for invitation letters. For further information, continue to check Envoy's website.

Originally published 16 September 2021

