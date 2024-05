ARTICLE 海商海事普法小课堂①:船舶与船员篇 AB AnJie Broad Law Firm More Contributor AnJie Law Firm is a full-service law firm providing commercial legal services on an international basis. Our highly experienced lawyers have substantive skills and serve a broad base of practice areas including insurance & reinsurance, intellectual property, antitrust & competition, private equity, dispute resolution, mergers & acquisitions, capital markets, banking & finance, energy and natural resources and real estate. 在"一带一路"的蓝图中,海运如同一位优雅的舞者,它轻盈地在国际舞台上旋转,连接着亚洲、非洲、欧洲的港口,编织出一张张紧密的合作网

Authors

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.