ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Transport from China

Can ship owners avoid limitations and exclusions contained in contracts for the supply of goods or services to their ship? Holding Redlich When doing business in Australia, commercial parties may have rights and obligations beyond those in any contract.

Inside Track: Transport, Shipping & Logistics - In the media, Practice and regulation, Cases and Legislation Holding Redlich Links to recent media releases, reports, cases and legislation relating to transport, shipping & logistics.

Hoping For The Best But Preparing For The Worst Reed Smith (Worldwide) It is now a unanimous conclusion that the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in the worst ever crisis in the history of the aviation industry.

Protection of Rights of Passengers Using Thai Airlines for Domestic Flights Barlow Lyde & Gilbert LLP On the 24th December 2003, the Ministry of Communications in Thailand announced a new regulation governing the rights of passengers whose domestic flights are delayed or cancelled or suffer an accident. The measures are applicable to scheduled domestic airlines only and took effect on 24th December.

Kazakhstan Adopted The New Rules On Entitlement Of Airline Companies To Performance Of Regular Internal Commercial Air Transportations GRATA International On 25 February 2013 Kazakhstan adopted the new Rules on Entitlement of Airline Companies to Performance of Regular Internal Commercial Air Transportations (the "Rules").