On the afternoon of May 30, Chinese President Xi Jinping and President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding on intellectual property cooperation between the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) and the UAE Ministry of Economy in the Great Hall of the People of Beijing. Shen Changyu, Commissioner of the CNIPA, and Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE's Minister of State for Foreign Trade, signed the memorandum of understanding on behalf of their respective IP authorities.

Both parties agreed to deepen cooperation in various fields including invention patent, industrial design, trademark, geographical indication, and layout design of integrated circuit. (Translated from CNIPA Website Chinese Version)

https://english.cnipa.gov.cn/art/2024/6/13/art_1340_193040.html

