China And France Renew Protocol For Cooperation On Agricultural And Food Geographical Indications

During Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to France, the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA), together with the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Sovereignty of the French Republic and the National Institute of Origin and Quality, renewed the protocol for their cooperation on agricultural and food geographical indications. Both China and France agreed to further deepen cooperation in the field of geographical indications and jointly promote cooperation for more fruitful outcomes.

In the joint statement on agricultural communication and cooperation between China and France, the two sides expressed willingness to strengthen cooperation through a renewal of the protocol for cooperation on agricultural and food geographical indications. (Translated from CNIPA Website Chinese Version)

