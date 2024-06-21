China Awarded Punitive Damages Totaling 1.16 Billion Yuan In 2023

AFD China Intellectual Property Law Office offers full-range IP services, including but not limited to filing/registration, strategy, transaction, asset management, dispute resolution, and litigation. We are an accredited AAAAA-level (top tier) patent firm, a Council Member firm of the China Trademark Association, and a recommended IP service provider for SMEs.

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Courts nationwide in China handled 319 cases involving punitive damages, a 117% increase year-on-year, said Ding Guangyu, Deputy Director of the Third Civil Division of the Supreme People's Court (SPC), at a regular press conference held on May 28. The awarded amount totaled 1.16 billion yuan, a 3.5 times of increase from the previous year, suggesting that the cost of infringement and illegal activities has risen significantly. In technical cases involving punitive damages, the average award amount reached approximately 12.41 million yuan per case, highlighting strengthened judicial protection of intellectual property in key areas, emerging industries, and critical core technologies. Ding also stated that the SPC will continue to intensify the application of punitive damages, taking strong actions against malicious and serious infringements.

https://www.chinaipmagazine.com/en/news-show.asp?id=12900

AFD China Newsletter is intended to provide our clients and business partners information only. The information provided on the newsletter should not be considered as professional advice, and should not form the basis of any business decisions.