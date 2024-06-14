Unauthorized Modified Casio Watch Constitutes Trademark Infringement

Beijing East IP Ltd. was founded in 2002 by Dr. GAO Lulin and a group of experienced Chinese and international attorneys to provide top quality intellectual property services in China.Together with Beijing East IP Law Firm, a registered law firm before the Justice Department of the People’s Republic of China in 2004, we offer a complete set of intellectual property services ranging from patent and trademark prosecution, litigation to other intellectual property rights protections and enforcements.

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Recently, the Liaoning High Court concluded a second-instance trademark infringement and unfair competition dispute between CASIO Computer Co., Ltd. ("Casio") and an individual Chen and an individual Han. The court found that Chen and Han infringed Casio's trademark rights and ordered them to immediately stop their infringement of Casio's Cited Marks and compensate or economic losses and reasonable expenses of RMB 600,000 (USD82,800).

Cited Marks

The court found that: First, Chen and Han sold non-original watch cases and watch straps (including watch buckles), as well as finished watches modified with non-original watch cases and watch straps (including watch buckles). However, when it promoted, offered to sell, and sold the allegedly infringing goods on platforms such as WeChat Moments, Bilibili, Little Red Book, Dewu, Xianyu, and online stores, it did not clearly inform the relevant consumers of the fact that the accessories used for modification were not original nor authentic.

Second, Chen and Han directly stated in some product names such as "Casio G-SHOCK Black Gold GA110/700/400/5600/GMA Ice Tough Glacier Transparent Case Strap," which did not contain the word "modification." In the "Purchase Instructions" of some product sales pages, it clearly stated that "Our store is all original and authentic," and pasted a label with the words "Steady G-SHOCK" on the back of the finished watches sold. Even some of the accessories sold (including the modified finished watch accessories) directly carried the trademark in question, misleading the relevant public regarding the source of the products. Chen and Han's acts constitute trademark infringement.

Third, Chen and Han promoted, offered to sell, and sold Casio high-end products that are modified from low-end Casio models, or modified Casio product styles into third-party product styles, or attached third-party logos, which damaged the goodwill of Casio's cited marks. These acts constituted trademark infringement.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.