Fuyang Co., Ltd. ("Fuyang") is the owner of the "BELLE" mark with reg. no. 1815147, the "BELLE in Chinese" mark with reg. no. 3086374, and the "BELLE" mark with reg. no. 37518850 (collectively as "Cited Marks"). The Cited Marks are all approved for "shoes" related goods in Class 25. Xinbaili Shoes (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd. ("Xinbaili") and Lirong Shoes (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd. ("Lirong") are legally authorized by Fuyang to file a lawsuit in their own name for infringement of the Cited Marks and unfair competition, and to pursue relevant infringement liabilities.

Xinbaili and Lirong found through investigation that in February 2021, a Wenzhou e-commerce company ("Wenzhou Company") used the "BELLE" and "BELLE in Chinese" marks on their Douyin account named "Australian Belle Official Flagship Store" without authorization. In July 2021, Liu obtained the " " mark with reg. no. 5925271 that was approved for use on goods such as "shoes" in Class 25. From April 15, 2021 to May 26, 2022, Liu registered several individual business names, including "Wezhou City Lucheng District Huibu Shoes" and used them to register and operate multiple accounts on Douyin, including "Australian Belle Official Flagship Store" and "Abao's Strictly Selected Women's Shoes." Liu sold shoes bearing " " and "AOZHOUBELLE" on these accounts. Xinbaili and Lirong sued Wenzhou Company and Liu to the Wenzhou Intermediate Court based on trademark infringement and unfair competition with a request to order the Wenzhou Company, Liu to immediately stop infringement and eliminate any impacts, Liu to compensate their loss of RMB 44.8 million (USD 6.19 million), punitive damages of RMB 89.6 million (USD 12.37 million), and reasonable expenses of RMB 189,960 (USD 26,233).

The Wenzhou Intermediate Court held that: Wenzhou Company and Liu used the logo similar to the Cited Marks without authorization, which constituted trademark infringement. In view of the fact that the alleged infringement constituted trademark infringement, it is no longer necessary to repeat the analysis on whether the same behavior constituted unfair competition. Regarding Liu's claim that he was the owner of the " " mark and that it was legitimate to use the alleged infringing logo because the said mark was a combination of "Australia Belle in Chinese" and "AOZHOUBAILI". However, "AOZHOUBAILI" was replaced with "AOZHOUBELLE" in actual use, it showed that Liu had a strong subjective intention to infringe, which was difficult to be justified. Therefore, the court did not accept this defense. Because the online store in question had stopped selling the alleged infringing goods, the plaintiff's request to stop the infringement was not supported. The request for Wenzhou Company and Liu to eliminate the impact and Liu to compensate for the loss in the form of one-time punitive damages was supported. In summary, the Wenzhou Intermediate Court ruled that Liu should compensate for economic losses (including reasonable expenses) of RMB 22.1 million, the Wenzhou Company and Liu should publish a statement to eliminate any impact.

Liu appealed to the Zhejiang High Court, but the appeal was dismissed and the lower court's judgement was affirmed.

