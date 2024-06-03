Top 40 Chinese Trademark Agencies Serving Foreign Clients Are Released

On May 20, 2024, at the 146th INTA at Atlanta, USA, the China Trademark Association Forum released the "Top 40 Chinese Trademark Agencies Serving Foreign Clients."

Beijing East IP Ltd. was founded in 2002 by Dr. GAO Lulin and a group of experienced Chinese and international attorneys to provide top quality intellectual property services in China.Together with Beijing East IP Law Firm, a registered law firm before the Justice Department of the People’s Republic of China in 2004, we offer a complete set of intellectual property services ranging from patent and trademark prosecution, litigation to other intellectual property rights protections and enforcements.

On May 20, 2024, at the 146th INTA at Atlanta, USA, the China Trademark Association Forum released the “Top 40 Chinese Trademark Agencies Serving Foreign Clients.” The list uses official data to establish a systematic evaluation model from more than ten dimensions, including the number of foreign related trademark applications, foreign related trademark agency opposition cases, and foreign related trademark agency review cases. The model evaluates trademark agencies that have been registered with the Trademark Office of the CNIPA, and selects the top 40 outstanding trademark agencies. East IP is included in the list.

