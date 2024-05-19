"Intellectual Property Protection In China 2023" White Paper Officially Released

AFD China Intellectual Property Law Office offers full-range IP services, including but not limited to filing/registration, strategy, transaction, asset management, dispute resolution, and litigation. We are an accredited AAAAA-level (top tier) patent firm, a Council Member firm of the China Trademark Association, and a recommended IP service provider for SMEs.

The "Intellectual Property (IP) Protection in China 2023" White Paper was officially released recently. The White Paper outlines the progress and achievements of China's IP protection in 2023 from five aspects: protection effectiveness, institutional construction, examination, grant and registration, cultural development, and international cooperation.

In terms of international cooperation, the White Paper highlights China's profound involvement in global IP governance, active advancement in negotiations related to the Design Law Treaty and diplomatic conference on proposed treaty on intellectual property, genetic resources and associated traditional knowledge, diligent implementation of the agreement between China and the European Union (EU) on geographical indications protection and cooperation, the hosting of China-WIPO 50th anniversary of cooperation and flagship events of National IP publicity week, and the continued strengthening of cooperation on customs enforcement with the EU, Russia, Japan, South Korea, and other countries and regions.

Since 1998, China has been publishing annual white papers on IP protection for more than 20 consecutive years. These documents have become authoritative materials demonstrating the Chinese government's firm stance on strict IP protection, helping domestic and international communities understand the status quo of IP protection in China.

