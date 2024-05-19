China Enforces Stricter Punishment For IP Infringement In 2023

AFD China Intellectual Property Law Office offers full-range IP services, including but not limited to filing/registration, strategy, transaction, asset management, dispute resolution, and litigation. We are an accredited AAAAA-level (top tier) patent firm, a Council Member firm of the China Trademark Association, and a recommended IP service provider for SMEs.

On April 22, the Supreme People's Court (SPC) released its report on the "Judicial Protection of Intellectual Property Rights by Chinese Courts (2023)". Data indicates that over the past year, courts nationwide received over 540,000 intellectual property cases, with the number of cases concluded nearly matching new filings, representing increases of 3.41% and 0.13% respectively compared to 2022. This underscores a heightened efforts in safeguarding innovation and creativity. Additionally, the courts rigorously enforced penalties for infringement and counterfeiting, significantly increasing their costs. In 2023, punitive compensation was applied in 319 cases, marking a 117% year-on-year increase, with a total compensation of 11.6 billion yuan, a 3.5-fold increase compared to the previous year.

