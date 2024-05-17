CNIPA And USPTO Hold Bilateral Talks And Sign A New Memorandum Of Understanding On Cooperation

AFD China Intellectual Property Law Office offers full-range IP services, including but not limited to filing/registration, strategy, transaction, asset management, dispute resolution, and litigation. We are an accredited AAAAA-level (top tier) patent firm, a Council Member firm of the China Trademark Association, and a recommended IP service provider for SMEs.

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Shen Changyu, Commissioner of the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA), met with Kathi Vidal, Director of the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) on April 15 in Beijing. At the meeting, both offices introduced the latest progress of IP work in their countries respectively, exchanged views deeply on issues of mutual concern, and jointly signed a new version of the memorandum of understanding on cooperation between the two offices. CNIPA Deputy Commissioner Lu Pengqi participated in the meeting.

Shen said that IP cooperation is an important area for collaboration between China and the United States. In recent years, the two offices have upheld an open, pragmatic, and mutually beneficial attitude, and actively promoted the continuous development of China-U.S. IP exchanges and cooperation, achieving fruitful results in multiple fields. Last year, Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Joe Biden laid out the "San Francisco vision", charting the course for the development of China-U.S. relations during their meeting. China has attached great importance to IP cooperation with the United States, and Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang's meeting with you has strongly guided and promoted the bilateral IP cooperation. Shen hoped that the signing of this memorandum of understanding on cooperation will serve as an opportunity for both offices to jointly promote the deepening of IP cooperation, implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, and provide more convenient and efficient services for enterprises and rights holders in both countries.

Vidal noted that the United States highly values IP cooperation with China. The signing of this memorandum of understanding on cooperation has marked a further expansion of bilateral cooperation. She looked forward to continuing to strengthen dialogue and exchange through multilateral and bilateral channels in the future, promoting mutual benefits, and better serving the innovators of both countries.

Under the framework of the new version of the memorandum of understanding on cooperation, the two offices will further expand areas of cooperation and deepen pragmatic cooperation in information exchange, patent and trademark examination, automation, and industrial outreach.

CNIPA principal officials responsible for relevant departments attended the meeting.(Translated from CNIPA Website Chinese Version)

AFD China Newsletter is intended to provide our clients and business partners information only. The information provided on the newsletter should not be considered as professional advice, and should not form the basis of any business decisions.