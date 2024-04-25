On March 28, the High-level Roundtable on "Intellectual Property for Sustainable Development" of the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2024 was held in Boao, Hainan. Shen Changyu, Commissioner of the CNIPA, was invited to attend the roundtable meeting and deliver a speech.

Shen noted that sustainable development is an important issue related to the future survival and advancement of humanity. The IP system, as the fundamental safeguard for inspiring innovation, plays a significant role in promoting sustainable development. The CNIPA is earnestly committed to implementing the important instructions of President Xi Jinping, fully leveraging the positive role of the IP system in strengthening green technology innovation and application, and effectively supporting the green transformation and upgrading of industries. The CNIPA is willing to continue working with the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) and IP authorities of various countries to deepen pragmatic cooperation, promote exchanges and mutual learning, and jointly build a more dynamic global IP ecosystem, aiming to explore paths for green development and create a better future.

At the roundtable meeting, many speakers delivered speeches or participated in discussions, including Li Baodong, Secretary General of the BFA, Daren Tang, Director General of the WIPO, Zhang Jianjun, Vice Minister of the Publicity Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), Pu Chun, Vice Minister of the State Administration for Market Regulation, Yu Yingjie, member of the Standing Committee and Secretary of the Education Work Committee of the CPC Beijing Municipal Committee, Denis Bohoussou, Director General of the African Intellectual Property Organization (OAPI) and Bemanya Twebaze, Director General of the African Regional Intellectual Property Organization (ARIPO).

http://english.cnipa.gov.cn/art/2024/4/9/art_1340_191462.html

