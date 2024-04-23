Hu Wenhui, Deputy Commissioner of the CNIPA, met with a delegation led by Etienne Sanz de Acedo, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the International Trademark Association (INTA) in Beijing.

Hu introduced the CNIPA's key tasks for 2024, achievements made in continuous efforts to improve the quality and efficiency of trademark examination, and related measures to strengthen trademark protection to the INTA delegation. He hoped that both parties would continue to maintain close communication and welcomed more constructive suggestions from the INTA on the IP development in China.

Acedo highly praised the achievements China has made in IP, particularly in trademark, and shared details about the arrangements for INTA's 2024 Annual Meeting in Atlanta. He said that the INTA is willing to strengthen exchanges and cooperation with the CNIPA across various platforms.

The two sides also exchanged views on the amendment of China's Trademark Law and the crackdown on malicious trademark registrations. CNIPA principal officials responsible for relevant departments attended the meeting.

http://english.cnipa.gov.cn/art/2024/4/9/art_1340_191464.html

AFD China Newsletter is intended to provide our clients and business partners information only. The information provided on the newsletter should not be considered as professional advice, and should not form the basis of any business decisions.