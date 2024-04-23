CNIPA has released its 2024 budget on March 26. The budget allocates 5.06 billion RMB for patent acceptance and approval. CNIPA aims to process over 2.026 million patent applications within a period of less than 16 months, with total new applications expected to surpass 4.79 million, including inventions and utility models. Additionally, CNIPA targets a minimum of 4,500 individuals passing the patent agent qualification exam and plans to examine 7.06 million trademark applications, with the average review period for trademark applications set to be controlled at 4 months.

