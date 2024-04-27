 2024년 3월 20일, 중국 국가지식산권국(CNIPA)은 4월 20일부터 26일까지 2024년 전국 지식재산 홍보주간 활동(2024年全国知识产权宣传周活动)을 실시할 것이라고 발표함

CNIPA는 매년 4월 20일부터 26일까지 전국 지식재산 홍보주간 활동을 실시하여 중국 내 지식재산권 인식을 제고하고 ‘세계 지식재산의 날(4월 26일)'을 기념함

