China:
중국 국가지식산권국, 2024년 전국 지식재산 홍보주간 활동 실시
2024년 3월 20일, 중국
국가지식산권국(CNIPA)은
4월 20일부터 26일까지
2024년 전국 지식재산 홍보주간
활동(2024年全国知识产权宣传周活动)을
실시할 것이라고
발표함
CNIPA는 매년 4월
20일부터 26일까지
전국 지식재산
홍보주간 활동을
실시하여 중국 내
지식재산권 인식을
제고하고 ‘세계
지식재산의 날(4월
26일)'을 기념함
