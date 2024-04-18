Jinjia SU is the applicant of the " " mark with app. No. 32253377 ("Disputed Mark"). Beijing Xiaoguncha Co., Ltd. ("Xiaoguancha") filed an opposition against the Disputed Mark based on its prior marks such as " " and " ." Jinjia SU argued that the word "Xiaoguancha in Chinese" in Xiaoguancha's prior marks lacked distinctiveness, and the scope of protection should match its distinctiveness and should not hinder the legitimate use of other market entities. After trial, the Beijing High Court determined that the distinctiveness of the words "Xiaoguancha in Chinese" is not a factor to consider in determining whether a disputed mark and the cited marks constitute similar trademarks. If the distinctiveness of cited marks is overemphasized and later marks allowed to be registered by adding other elements to the cited marks that have been allowed, it will be seen as a direct denial of the validity of the cited marks when judging similarity. This practice not only indirectly invalidated the cited marks, damages the cited mark owner's rights, and impacts the trademark registration order. The cited marks in this case have been approved for registration, and their validity should be respected. Therefore, Su's lack of distinctiveness argument cannot be supported.

