On March 28, 2024, the National Intellectual Property Administration, PRC ("CNIPA") issued a notice to expedite the examination process for certain types of trademark matters upon the request of the applicants. This initiative aims to reduce the examination time for applicants who urgently need the approval certificates for these matters.

The following explanations are provided regarding the application for accelerating examination of related trademark applications:

1. Scope of Applications

The acceleration request is applicable for recordals of name/address change, assignment, license, renewal applications, removal of registrations, corrections, and re-issuance of registration certificates.

2. Conditions for Applying for Accelerated Examination

Applicants may apply for accelerated examination if they meet one of the following conditions:

1) Application for IPO;

2) Conducting trademark pledge financing;

3) Conducting Customs recordal for trademark rights;

4) Handling trademark infringement cases;

5) Outcome is required in the examination of trademark prosecution cases;

6) Outcome/certificate is required in judicial proceedings;

7) Certificate is required for administrative licensing, administrative filings, etc.;

8) Certificate is required for significant business activities such as products entering supermarkets or e-commerce platforms, bidding and tendering;

9) Other reasonable grounds requiring accelerated examination.

3. Required Documents for Applying for Accelerating Examination

1) A written application for accelerating examination with detailed reasons must be submitted;

2) A copy of document proving the legal existence of the applicant, such as a business certificate for enterprise applicant, and an ID Card/Passport for individual applicants, is required;

3) If the application is handled by an entrusted agency, a copy of the signed/chopped Power of Attorney must be provided.

It is important to note that no official fees will be charged by the CNIPA for accelerating examination. If the conditions for accelerated examination are met, the CNIPA will expedite the examination and make examination decisions in accordance with the law. However, if the conditions for accelerated examination are not met, the applicant/agency will be notified by telephone, and the application documents will not be returned.

