일전, 광서 남녕시시장감독관리국은 <<남녕시 시장감독관리국 지적재산권신용관리방법 (시행)>>을 인쇄발부하여 지적재산권신용관리를 한층 더 강화하고 지적재산권영역의 신용관리사업 메커니즘을 구축하고 건전히 하며 지적재산권보호를 강화하고 지적재산권강시 시범도시건설을 추진하며 남녕시 지적재산권사업의 고품질발전을 촉진했다.<<방법>> 은 도합 6장 25조로서 그중 제6조부터 제15조까지는 신용불량행위의 인정, 관리 및 신용회복이고 제16조부터 제19조까지는 엄중한 위법신용불량주체의 인정 및 관리이다.<<방법>> 은 2024년 3월 1일부터 시행되며 유효기간은 2026년 3월 1일까지이다.

(출처: 중국품질신문망)

