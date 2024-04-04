China:
광서 남녕 <<남녕시 시장감독관리국 지적재산권신용관리방법 (시행)>>시행
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
일전, 광서
남녕시시장감독관리국은
<<남녕시
시장감독관리국
지적재산권신용관리방법
(시행)>>을
인쇄발부하여 지적재산권신용관리를
한층 더 강화하고
지적재산권영역의
신용관리사업
메커니즘을
구축하고 건전히
하며
지적재산권보호를
강화하고
지적재산권강시
시범도시건설을
추진하며 남녕시
지적재산권사업의
고품질발전을
촉진했다.<<방법>>
은 도합 6장 25조로서
그중 제6조부터
제15조까지는
신용불량행위의
인정, 관리 및
신용회복이고
제16조부터
제19조까지는 엄중한
위법신용불량주체의
인정 및
관리이다.<<방법>>
은 2024년 3월 1일부터
시행되며
유효기간은 2026년 3월
1일까지이다.
(출처:
중국품질신문망)
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from China
Legal Implications Of AI-Created Works In India
Khurana and Khurana
AI has become a buzzword in our lives, considering its role and impact. It has its pros and cons that is to be governed by law and order. This Blog delves into these issues, exploring AI's potential and future, especially in the context of Indian laws.
What Is Fair Use Of Copyright Doctrine?
Photon legal
Have you ever used a copyrighted work without permission, and wondered whether it was legal or not? You might have heard of the term "fair use," but what exactly does it mean?