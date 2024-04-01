China:
중국 쓰촨성, 지식재산권 금융생태 시범구 건설 총체 방안 발표
2024년 1월 16일, 중국
쓰촨성은
‘쓰촨성 지식재산권 금융생태
시범구 건설 총체
방안'을 발표함
중국 쓰촨성은
다양한 과학기술에
대한 투자를
증대시키고
지식재산권과
금융의 통합 및 공생
발전을 촉진하며
성(省)급 지식재산권
금융생태 시범구의
조성을 모색하기
위해 특별히 동
방안을 수립함
지식재산권
금융생태 시범구의
건설은 ① 다양한
과학기술 투자 증대
및 금융서비스 혁신
시스템 개선, ②
청두-충칭 지역의
쌍성 경제권 건설
촉진 및 서부
금융센터 건설
가속화, ③
‘과학기술-산업-금융'의
선순환 촉진 및
새로운 산업화
도모를 위한 현대
산업 시스템에의
재정 지원 강화 등에
도움이 될 것임
