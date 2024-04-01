2024년 1월 16일, 중국 쓰촨성은 ‘쓰촨성 지식재산권 금융생태 시범구 건설 총체 방안'을 발표함

중국 쓰촨성은 다양한 과학기술에 대한 투자를 증대시키고 지식재산권과 금융의 통합 및 공생 발전을 촉진하며 성(省)급 지식재산권 금융생태 시범구의 조성을 모색하기 위해 특별히 동 방안을 수립함

지식재산권 금융생태 시범구의 건설은 ① 다양한 과학기술 투자 증대 및 금융서비스 혁신 시스템 개선, ② 청두-충칭 지역의 쌍성 경제권 건설 촉진 및 서부 금융센터 건설 가속화, ③ ‘과학기술-산업-금융'의 선순환 촉진 및 새로운 산업화 도모를 위한 현대 산업 시스템에의 재정 지원 강화 등에 도움이 될 것임

