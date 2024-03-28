　中国国家知識産権局（CNIPA）は3月7日、2024年度の「国家級知的財産権保護規範化市場育成対象」として、翠微ビルをはじめとする30の市場を新たに認定し、そのリストを公表した。この取り組みは、ビジネス貿易流通分野における知的財産権の保護を強化し、同分野での知的財産権保護の規範化された市場のリードモデルとしての役割を果たすことを目指している。

　公表された30の育成対象市場には、オフライン市場28カ所とオンライン市場2カ所が含まれ、これらは18の省（直轄市、自治区）にわたって分布している。これらの市場は、スーパーマーケットやデパート、及び家庭用品、家具、農業貿易、農業資金、金物建材、紡績服装の専門市場など、多様なタイプをカバーしている。特に、福建省、江西省、湖南省、広西チワン族自治区、陝西省では、このような認定を受ける市場が初めて選ばれたことが注目される。30の市場がこの認定を通じて、より高い水準の知的財産権保護規範を遵守し、模範となるべきビジネス環境の構築に貢献することが期待されている。

出所：国家知識産網

