    国家市場監督管理総局(SAMR)は、「国際消費者権益保護デー」である3月15日を前に、2023年の市場監督管理部門による取締りの実績を11日に公表した。公表によると、昨年全国の市場監督管理部門が調査・処理した各種違法事件の総数は前年比10.6%増の140万6200件であったが、科された科料の総額は22%減の105億3500万元であった。事件数の増加と科料の減少が同時に見られたのは、2018年以来のことである。

    2023年、知的財産権保護を一層深化させる目的で、「新時代における知的財産権の法執行強化に関する意見」が策定された。また、有名ブランドの偽造品、悪意ある商標登録出願、不正代理などの違法行為に対する厳しい取り締まりが実施され、2023年には知的財産権事件が合計3万3100件取り締まられ、科された科料は4億8900万元に達した。さらに、権利侵害品や偽物・粗悪品の全国一斉廃棄行動も展開され、関連商品4700トン余り、商品価値8億3000万元相当が集中的に廃棄された。

出所：国家市場監管総局公式サイト 

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.