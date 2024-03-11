On February 27, 2024, the Supreme People's Court held a press conference to announce that the People's Court case database is officially launched and open to the public (http://rmfyalk.court.gov.cn).

The People's Court case database contains authoritative cases, including guiding cases and reference cases, that have been reviewed by the Supreme People's Court and deemed to have reference and demonstrative value for similar cases. Currently, there are 3,711 cases in the database, including 1,453 criminal cases (39.15%), 1,643 civil cases (44.27%), 405 administrative cases (10.91%), 23 state compensation cases (0.62%), 187 execution cases (5.04%).

The Supreme People's Court requires that when hearing a case, judges must search the case database and make decisions with reference to similar cases in the database. This is of great significance in promoting the unification of adjudication rules and standards and avoiding "different adjudication of the same facts."

