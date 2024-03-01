ARTICLE

China has made new achievements in price supervision inspection and anti-unfair competition in 2013, according to statistics released at the National Symposium on Price Supervision Inspection and Anti-Unfair Competition Work held on Feb 1. Throughout the year, market supervision departments at all levels inspected 79,000 units involved in charging fees for enterprises, imposing fines of 430 million yuan and returning 2.16 billion yuan to enterprises. These supervision departments also handled 12,496 unfair competition cases, imposing penalties totaling 582 million yuan. These efforts make positive contributions to maintaining the order of fair competition in the market, stimulating the vitality of market entities, and promoting the recovery and improvement of the economy.

