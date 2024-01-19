On December 19, the Beijing Intellectual Property Court released the statist for cases in 2023 and the "Guidelines for Handling Supporting Documents Certifying the Subject Qualification in Foreign-related Cases."

From January to November, a total of 24,324 intellectual property cases of various types were accepted, a year-on-year decrease of approximately 7%. Among them, first-instance administrative cases such as trademark and patent authorization and confirmation cases were the most accepted types of cases, with a total of 18,867 cases accepted, accounting for 77.6%. Among the first-instance cases filed, 16,436 cases were accepted online, accounting for 81.3%. In addition, with the acceleration of economic globalization, intellectual property disputes have also become cross-regional and more international. From January to November this year, the Beijing Intellectual Property Court accepted 4,292 first-instance cases involving foreign countries, Hong Kong, Macao, and Taiwan, accounting for 21.2% of the total first-instance cases, involving more than 100 countries and regions on six continents around the world.

In order to facilitate the parties involved in foreign-related cases to exercise their litigation rights, the Beijing Intellectual Property Court compiled and released the " Guidelines for Handling Supporting Documents Certifying the Subject Qualification in Foreign-related Cases," which covers 6 countries including the United States, France, and Germany. Based on the previous experience in reviewing notarized and certified documents for foreign-related cases, it introduces the names, styles, processing steps of certification documents, etc., and samples that demonstrates the actual template for each jurisdiction are provided.

Click HERE to download the "Guidelines for Handling Supporting Documents Certifying the Subject Qualification in Foreign-related Cases."

