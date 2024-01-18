中国国家知識産権局（CNIPA）の申長雨局長は、2024年全国知識産権局局長会議で、中国における知的財産権審査の質と効率が向上していることを紹介した。2023年の特許登録件数は前年比15.4%増の92万1000件に達し、実用新案登録は209万件、意匠登録は63万8000件となった。また、商標登録件数は438万3000件、集積回路配置図設計の登録件数は1万1300件である。

申長雨局長は、「多種の審査モデルを総合的に運用し、多様なニーズに応えている」と強調した。特許の平均審査期間は16カ月に短縮され、結審件数が初めて審査請求数を上回る成果を達成した。商標登録の平均審査期間は4ヶ月で安定している。

特に注目すべきは、知的財産権審査の質の向上である。2023年の特許審査の正確率は94.2%に達し、特許審査満足度指数は86.3を記録し、14年連続で満足区間を維持している。商標審査、商標異議申し立て、審査抜き取り検査の合格率はいずれも97%以上を実現している。

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.