Recently, the CNIPA issued an announcement, releasing the standard for collecting fees for the international phase of PCT applications in accordance with the CNY standard published by the World Intellectual Property Organization.

Starting from January 1, 2024, the CNIPA will collect fees for the international phase of PCT applications according to the following standard:

Fee Standard for the international phase of PCT applications (Unit of Amount: CNY)

(1) international filing fees collected on behalf of the international bureau

1. International filing fee for application documents of no more than 30 pages 10620 2. Additional fee per exceeding page for documents of more than 30 pages 120 3. Fee reduction for electronic filing (in PDF format) 1600 4. Fee reduction for electronic filing (in XML format) 2400

(2) formality fee collected on behalf of the international bureau 1600

Adjustment of the standard due to significant exchange rate fluctuations or other reasons shall be announced separately.

This standard is applicable to international filing fees for the PCT applications filed with and received by the CNIPA on or after January 1, 2024, as well as formality fees for the PCT international preliminary examination requests received by the CNIPA on or after January 1, 2024.

Except the fees collected on behalf of the International Bureau, the fees charged by the CNIPA, such as search fees, remain unchanged.

For details of the announcement, please see the following link:

https://www.cnipa.gov.cn/art/2023/12/22/art_332_189214.html

