Since 2020, the Intellectual Property Utilization Promotion Department of the CNIPA has guided the China Trademark Association to compile and publish the "Trademark and Brand Development Index (TBDI)," which evaluates the trademark brands of all provinces (autonomous regions and municipalities included) across the country to conduct index evaluation on the comprehensive level of development.

The newly released TBDI-2023 also encloses the 2023 List of Global Brand Value Top 100 – PRC brand list, which is compiled by China Trademark Association and the Information Resource Management Colleague of Renmin University using the PRC algorithm and data from Brand Finance, Brand Z, Interbrand and Forbes. The top ten brands are Apple, Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Samsung, McDonald's, Facebook, Tesla, Coca-Cola and Nike. The top ten Chinese brands are Tencent, Moutai, Alibaba, Douyin (TikTok), Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, Huawei, China Construction Bank, Ping An, State Grid, and Agricultural Bank of China.

