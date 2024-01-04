A comparison of the two tools available in China to protect visual assets

Writing in Managing IP, Melvin Mei has examined the two ways you can protect visual assets in China - 3D trade marks and Designs.

"In China, registered design protects "how an article looks" and is considered one of the three types of patents defined under the China Patent Law. The others are invention patents and utility model patents, which protect "how an article works". "How an article looks" is also at the heart of trademark protection.

There are several ways in which rights owners can make the most out of these systems, however brand owners must understand the similarities and differences between them before choosing which is best for them."

To read more, please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.