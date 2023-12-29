On November 15, 2023, The Legal 500, a world-renowned guide to law firms, released its Asia Pacific 2024 edition, in which AFD China was once again ranked as a leading firm in Tier 3 for its outstanding performance in non-contentions intellectual property. Xia Zheng, the founder of AFD China, Mingzhao Yang, the president of AFD China, Hong Long, the domestic patent officer of AFD China, and Jingjing Wu, the management officer of Trademark and Legal Department of AFD China, were also specially recognized for their rich experiences and achievements in the relevant fields.

The Legal 500 is committed to providing open, fair, impartial and objective assessment of the strengths of law firms in various practice areas across the world, so as to offer its users reliable information on law firms. The evaluation continuously improves and expands the dimensions of assessment in order to comprehensively evaluate the participating firms. It listens to the voices of corporate clients and professionals in related fields, thereby making the final rankings which fully demonstrate the comprehensive strength of each firm.

Since our participation in the Legal 500's rankings, our firm has been continuously recommended on this list. In recent years, we have focused on the development of our team and talents, resulting in several core management personnel making their debut on the list. These achievements would not have been possible without the continued trust or support from our clients, as well as adherence to management regulations by all of our colleagues. Here we would like to express our deepest gratitude to all clients and colleagues. We are committed to providing high-quality service platforms for our clients and aiding in the protection of intellectual property rights for businesses.

In recent years, digitization and intelligentization have been constantly influencing people's daily lives and every work process. We have also been making continuous efforts to fully understand and utilize relevant technologies, constantly optimizing workflow to improve work efficiency and accuracy, and continuously enhancing service quality. We aim to enable clients to enjoy the dividends brought by technological changes and societal progress. We also hope to achieve mutual benefits and win-win outcomes with our clients during this process, while continuously growing and developing together.

As participants in the intellectual property industry, we hope to contribute our efforts in building China into an innovative nation.

AFD China Newsletter is intended to provide our clients and business partners information only. The information provided on the newsletter should not be considered as professional advice, and should not form the basis of any business decisions.