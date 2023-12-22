ARTICLE

Shen Changyu, Commissioner of the CNIPA recently held talks with the visiting Adam Williams, Chief Executive of the Intellectual Property Office of the United Kingdom (UKIPO). The two sides had profound conversations in trademark, artificial intelligence, standard essential patents and other IP issues as well as future cooperation and signed the 2024 work plan for the two offices.

Shen said that the Chinese government has been attaching great importance to IP protection and President Xi Jinping has given important instructions on it for several times. The two offices have maintained good momentum for cooperation. He looked forward to achieving rich and practical results from the cooperation between the two offices, allowing the results to better serve the technology innovation and economic development of the two countries and benefit more IP users.

Williams highly appreciated China's palpable results achieved in IP work, particularly the "China speed" in establishing and improving its legal system and the latest application of artificial intelligence in the IP field. He looked forward to conducting further discussion about the issues of common concern and sharing beneficial practices to each other.

CNIPA principal officials responsible for relevant departments also attended the meeting.

https://english.cnipa.gov.cn/art/2023/11/29/art_1340_188780.html

