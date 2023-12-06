11月9日、北京市と世界知的所有権機関（WIPO）の協力のもと、清華大学法学部で「知的財産権と革新政策」連合修士プロジェクトの覚書調印式が行われた。このプロジェクトは、知的財産権人材の育成に関する北京市とWIPOの合意を具体化するものである。

清華大学の姜培学副学長とWIPO アカデミーのシェリフ・サダラ(Sherif Saadallah）専務理事が、北京市知識産権局の潘新勝副局長の立ち会いのもと、覚書に共同で署名した。

このプロジェクトは、清華大学法学部が具体的に実施し、「知的財産権と革新政策」を学ぶ学生を世界中から募集する計画である。この協力を通じて、北京市で国際知的財産権事務に精通したハイレベルな国際化人材の育成を推進することが目指されている。さらに、ハイレベルの知的財産権シンクタンクの構築や、知的財産権ハイレベルフォーラムの開催など、多岐にわたる協力が展開される見込み。

出所：国家知識産権局公式サイト

