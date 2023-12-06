China:
北京市とWIPOが連携、清華大学で知的財産権修士プロジェクト開始
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
11月9日、北京市と世界知的所有権機関（WIPO）の協力のもと、清華大学法学部で「知的財産権と革新政策」連合修士プロジェクトの覚書調印式が行われた。このプロジェクトは、知的財産権人材の育成に関する北京市とWIPOの合意を具体化するものである。
清華大学の姜培学副学長とWIPO
アカデミーのシェリフ・サダラ(Sherif
Saadallah）専務理事が、北京市知識産権局の潘新勝副局長の立ち会いのもと、覚書に共同で署名した。
このプロジェクトは、清華大学法学部が具体的に実施し、「知的財産権と革新政策」を学ぶ学生を世界中から募集する計画である。この協力を通じて、北京市で国際知的財産権事務に精通したハイレベルな国際化人材の育成を推進することが目指されている。さらに、ハイレベルの知的財産権シンクタンクの構築や、知的財産権ハイレベルフォーラムの開催など、多岐にわたる協力が展開される見込み。
出所：国家知識産権局公式サイト
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from China
What Is Fair Use Of Copyright Doctrine?
Photon legal
Have you ever used a copyrighted work without permission, and wondered whether it was legal or not? You might have heard of the term "fair use," but what exactly does it mean?
Interpreting Section 3(H) Of The Patents Act, 1970
De Penning & De Penning
Understanding the limits of patentability is vital as innovation continues to change the world. The non-patentable categories of innovations are specified in Section 3 of the Patents Act,1970...