上海知識産権局は最近、第14回「上海市重点商標保護リスト」を公表し、46社の企業が保有する75件の登録商標をリストアップした。これまでに14回にわたり発表された重点商標保護リストには、合計1015件の商標が登録されており、国内外の有名なブランドや高知名度の商標が多数含まれている。

　今回公表した重点商標保護リストは、特に3つの特徴を示している。まず、幅広い業界がカバーされており、機械設備、化粧品、薬品、アパレル、ホテル業などの伝統的な分野だけでなく、ペットフード、金融サービス、電子商取引プラットフォームなどの新興分野の商標も含まれている。

　また、リストには世界的に有名なブランドも多数含まれており、その中には「ヒルトンホテル（Hilton）」や、アパレルの「ラルフ・ローレン（Ralph Lauren）」などが挙げられる。

　さらに、商標の歴史にも注目が集まっている。例えば、25年の歴史を持つ「延中サイダー」や、20年にわたり上海を代表するお花のテーマパークとして成長してきた「鮮花港」など、長い歴史を持つ商標も保護の対象とされている。

