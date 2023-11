ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from China

A Study On: Novartis AG v. Union Of India Khurana and Khurana Intellectual property is an intangible form of property while a ‘Patent' is a subset of intellectual property.

Trademark Squatting: A Growing Menace To Brand Owners J.P. Associates n the instant article, we will delve into the intricate tactics employed by unscrupulous entities who are ready to engage in trademark squatting, infringement...

What Is Fair Use Of Copyright Doctrine? Photon legal Have you ever used a copyrighted work without permission, and wondered whether it was legal or not? You might have heard of the term "fair use," but what exactly does it mean?

Territorial Jurisdiction In Matters Relating To Trademark And Copyright Suits Revisited LexOrbis The Appellant had filed trademark suit No.1 of 2023 before the District Court, Dahod, for relief of permanent injunction, accounts of profit and damages under the Trademarks Act, 1999...

Working Requirement Under Indian Patent Law: A Toothless Tiger? Saikrishna & Associates Filing of patent working statements (Form 27s) in respect of granted Indian patents is a unique and significant, yet controversial, requirement under Indian patent jurisprudence.