China:
중국 광둥성, 마카오와 지식재산권 협력 협정(2023-2025) 체결
최근, 중국 광둥성
시장감독관리국은
마카오특별행정구
경제과학기술발전국과
공동으로
‘광둥-마카오
지식재산권 협력
협정 (2023-2025)'을
체결했다고
발표함
동 발표의
주요내용은 다음과
같음
(1) 의의
동 협정의 체결은
웨강아오
대만구(광둥성·홍콩·마카오)의
지식재산권 협력이
더욱 높은 수준에
도달했음을
의미함
구체적으로
광둥성과 마카오
간의
① 지식재산권
협력의 품질
업그레이드 촉진
② 지역 간 소통 및
신뢰 촉진
③ 지식재산권
사업의 공동 발전
촉진,
④ 웨강아오
대만구의
지식재산권 협력
관련 전략적 지역
건설을 위한 견고한
기반 마련 등을
실현함
(2) 협정내용
광둥-마카오의 모든
지식재산권 사업
측면을 포괄하며
구체적으로 다음의
방면에서 협력함
1 웨강아오
대만구의
지식재산권 활용 및
촉진 협력 강화
2 광둥-마카오의
지식재산권 보호
협력 추진
3 광둥-마카오의
지식재산권 교류 및
협력 심화
4 광둥-마카오의
상호 지식재산권
자원 공유 강화
5 광둥-마카오의
지식재산권 홍보 및
교육 추진
(3) 향후계획
광둥성 인민정부와
마카오특별행정구
정부의 지식재산권
관리부서는 상호
교류를 더욱
강화하고 협력
수준을 제고하며
협력 분야를
확장함과 동시에
지식재산권으로
혁신을 도모하여
혁신 성과가
웨강아오 대만구의
고품질 발전을
실현하도록 할
것임
