최근, 중국 광둥성 시장감독관리국은 마카오특별행정구 경제과학기술발전국과 공동으로 ‘광둥-마카오 지식재산권 협력 협정 (2023-2025)'을 체결했다고 발표함

동 발표의 주요내용은 다음과 같음

(1) 의의

동 협정의 체결은 웨강아오 대만구(광둥성·홍콩·마카오)의 지식재산권 협력이 더욱 높은 수준에 도달했음을 의미함

구체적으로 광둥성과 마카오 간의 

① 지식재산권 협력의 품질 업그레이드 촉진

② 지역 간 소통 및 신뢰 촉진

③ 지식재산권 사업의 공동 발전 촉진,

④ 웨강아오 대만구의 지식재산권 협력 관련 전략적 지역 건설을 위한 견고한 기반 마련 등을 실현함

(2) 협정내용


광둥-마카오의 모든 지식재산권 사업 측면을 포괄하며 구체적으로 다음의 방면에서 협력함

1 웨강아오 대만구의 지식재산권 활용 및 촉진 협력 강화

2 광둥-마카오의 지식재산권 보호 협력 추진

3 광둥-마카오의 지식재산권 교류 및 협력 심화

4 광둥-마카오의 상호 지식재산권 자원 공유 강화

5 광둥-마카오의 지식재산권 홍보 및 교육 추진

(3) 향후계획
광둥성 인민정부와 마카오특별행정구 정부의 지식재산권 관리부서는 상호 교류를 더욱 강화하고 협력 수준을 제고하며 협력 분야를 확장함과 동시에 지식재산권으로 혁신을 도모하여 혁신 성과가 웨강아오 대만구의 고품질 발전을 실현하도록 할 것임

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.