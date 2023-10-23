Market regulatory authorities across China have investigated and dealt with 1,209 internet unfair competition cases since the beginning of 2023, according to news released on Thursday. The transformation of business forms and modes in the Internet field gives rise to new unfair competition practices involving data crawling, traffic hijacking and varied false publicity behaviors. Since the beginning of this year, China's market regulator, the State Administration for Market Regulation (SMAR) has launched a law enforcement campaign to combat unfair competition, severely cracking down on internet unfair competition practices on a full scale. Up to now, 1,209 internet unfair competition cases have been handled nationwide.
