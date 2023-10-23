The 14th Meeting of China-ASEAN Heads of Intellectual Property Offices was held in Nanning, Guangxi Province on September 16. Shen Changyu, Commissioner of the CNIPA)presided over the meeting. Santisouk Phounesavath, Rotating Chair of the ASEAN Intellectual Property Cooperation Working Group (AWGIPC) and Director General of the Department of Intellectual Property, Ministry of Industry and Commerce of Lao PDR attended the opening ceremony and delivered remarks. Lu Pengqi, Deputy Commissioner of the CNIPA, Lan Quang Le, Director of the Market Integration Directorate of ASEAN Economic Community Department under the ASEAN Secretariat and heads of IP offices of the ASEAN's 10 member states were also present.
The meeting heard China's report on the implementation of the China-ASEAN IP cooperation plan for 2022-2023 and reviewed and approved the China-ASEAN IP Cooperation Work Program 2023-2024. According to the new work program, the two sides will innovate their work methods and expand cooperation in IP capacity building, protection and utilization.
Prior to the meeting, Shen held bilateral talks and signed relevant cooperation agreements with Rowel Sevilla Barba, Director General of the Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines, Chansouk Sengphachanh, Vice Minister of Ministry of Industry and Commerce of Lao PDR, Phork Sovanrith, Secretary of State, Ministry of Industry, Science, Technology and Innovation of Cambodia, and Ouk Prachea, Secretary of State of Ministry of Commerce of Cambodia respectively.
https://english.cnipa.gov.cn/art/2023/10/8/art_1340_187877.html
