The China-ASEAN Cooperation Forum on Intellectual Property, with the theme of "Intellectual Property and Sustainable Development Goals: Regional Cooperation Boosting Innovation and Economic Growth", was held in Nanning, Guangxi Province on September 16. Shen Changyu, Commissioner of the CNIPA and Miao Qingwang, Vice Chairman of People's Government of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region attended the opening ceremony and delivered remarks. Wang Binying, Deputy Director General of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) made a keynote speech.
At the opening ceremony, the attending leaders also witnessed the launch of the ASEAN International Communication and Cooperation Center on Intellectual Property and the signing of the relevant cooperation agreement. At the forum, heads of IP offices, IP experts and scholars from China and ASEAN Member States gave keynote speeches. Eight Chinese and foreign representatives and industry experts made panel discussion on IP boosting innovation and economic growth.
Nearly 300 attendees from the WIPO, ASEAN Secretariat, IP offices of China and ASEAN Member States, industry and IP field participated in the forum.
https://english.cnipa.gov.cn/art/2023/10/8/art_1340_187879.html
