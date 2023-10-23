Starting from December, trademark opposition application in China will go fully electronic, according to an announcement released by the Trademark Office of CNIPA. The administration detailed the announcement as follows: first, from December 1, 2023, trademark agencies should, in principle, submit electronic applications through trademark online service system, and no longer submit paper materials; second, trademark agencies should make all preparations during the transition period (from the date of this announcement to December 1). Those who have no online trademark service system account should apply for registration as soon as possible.
http://www.chinaipmagazine.com/en/news-show.asp?id=12814
