Lu Pengqi, Deputy Commissioner of the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) met CEO Etienne Sanz de Acedo and President Jomarie Fredericks of the International Trademark Association (INTA) in Beijing recently.
Lu introduced the CNIPA's measures on strengthening trademark protection and results achieved in improving quality and efficiency of trademark examination. He wished the two sides could maintain close contacts and welcomed more useful advice on the development of China's IP undertaking from the INTA.
Acedo highly appreciated China's achievements in IP and introduced the INTA's latest progress in the research of trademark protection and the relevant arrangements for its 2024 annual meeting in Atlanta.
The two sides also shared wisdom on the amendment of the China's Trademark Law and future cooperation. CNIPA principal officials responsible for the International Cooperation Department, Department of Treaty and Law and Trademark Office also attended the meeting.
https://english.cnipa.gov.cn/art/2023/10/17/art_1340_188043.html
