Notice on the Full Implementation of Online Application for Opposition Cases
In order to further enhance the electronic level of trademark opposition applications and promote the green development of the trademark cause, the Trademark Office of the State Intellectual Property Office (SIPO) will fully implement the online application for opposition cases by trademark agencies.
The relevant matters are hereby notified as follows:
First, from December 1st, 2023, trademark agencies for opposition business, in principle, should submit electronic applications through the trademark online service system, and no longer submit paper materials.
Second, from the date of issuance of this notice to 1st December is the "transitional period" for comprehensively enhancing the online application for opposition cases by trademark agencies, trademark agencies should make all preparations, and agencies which do not have an account in the trademark online service system should apply for registration as soon as possible.
According to the official listing fee from CNIPA, the official fee for e-filing is CNY 450.
At the moment, though, there might be a problem because the maximum upload size of evidence is only 100MB. This limit is too small for opposition cases that require large amounts of evidence to prove the popularity and influence of client's brand.
Hopefully this limit will be expanded by December 1st.
See the notice from CNIPA here (in Chinese).
