中国「商標法」の第4次改正には、商標侵害の賠償額が引き上げられました。「商標法」第63条には、商標専用権に対して、悪意による侵害に該当する場合、侵害賠償の計算方法が、権利者が侵害により受けた実際の損失、侵害者が侵害により得た利益、あるいはその商標の使用許諾料の倍数の「1倍以上3倍以下」から「1倍以上5倍以下」に改正されました。また、最高法定賠償額も「300万人民元」から「500万人民元」に引き上げられました。これ以降、全国各地で多くの商標高額賠償事件が発生しました。

次は、2022年、賠償金のトップ10の判決事件を下記のように纏めました。その中7件の事件では、賠償金が1000万以上となっています。

