On September 1, 2023, the NPC issued Presidential Order No. 9, promulgating the newly revised Administrative Reconsideration Law of the People's Republic of China. The revised law will come into effect on January 1, 2024.

The revised Administrative Reconsideration Law further strengthens the guarantee of administrative reconsideration functions, improves relevant requirements for administrative reconsideration work, expands the scope of administrative reconsideration, and better utilizes the function of administrative reconsideration in resolving administrative disputes and controversies. It introduces measures to facilitate administrative reconsideration applications, reflecting the institutional advantages of administrative reconsideration in providing convenience and service for the people. It also improves the jurisdiction system and channels for the review procedure of administrative reconsideration, adjusts and optimizes the decision-making system of administrative reconsideration, and highlights the institutional characteristics of substantively resolving administrative disputes through administrative reconsideration.

Please see the following link for the full text of the Law:

http://www.npc.gov.cn/npc/c30834/202309/866bc00eddfb407d8faa9deeb6e811d1.shtml

